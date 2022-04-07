Menu
Robert P. Kabat
Robert P. Kabat
Robert P. Kabat, age 79, of Downers Grove, Illinois; beloved husband of Geraldine E. Kabat, née Kowalski; loving father of Steven, Scott, and Shawn Kabat; dear grandfather of Thomas, Gabrielle, and Adam Kabat; fond brother of Ronald and David Kabat; uncle and friend to many.
Visitation Saturday, April 9th, 2:00 p.m. until time of Funeral Service, 6:00 p.m. at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main Street, Downers Grove, Illinois 60515. Interment private. For information: 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com.


Published by Suburban Life Publications on Apr. 7, 2022.
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan
April 3, 2022
