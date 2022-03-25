Debra Lee Newman

Born: September 27, 1949

Died: March 12, 2022

Debra Lee Newman passed into the gentle hands of Jesus on March 12, 2022 at age 72. She encountered serious health challenges, carrying on for her family and love of life. She was a believer in the Resurrection Life and reunion with her beloved in Heaven.

Debbie was born to Arthur and Esther Plass on September 27, 1949 in Elmhurst, Illinois. She attended York Community High School and Immanuel Lutheran Church. She earned her Registered Nurse degree from College of the Redwoods in Eureka, California.

While in nursing school, she met her husband, Steven. They married in 1974, and he began medical school the following week. Their son Eric was born in 1979, and their daughter Heather in 1981.

In 1983, Steven joined the emergency medicine group at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, and they moved to Florida. They built a home in Beneva Oaks, where Debbie graciously hosted many family gatherings. Debbie adored painting in watercolor, and her works grace the walls of our home. She was a talented homemaker and played women's doubles on the Sarasota Tri City Tennis League.

Debbie loved being a wife, mother and grandmother. She was vivacious and had a wonderful sense of humor. The family enjoyed traveling: Cruises, ski trips to Colorado and scuba diving in the Caribbean. They built a log home in the mountains of North Carolina, where Debbie's favorite activity was hiking to Eric Falls and Heather Falls.

Debbie joins her parents, Arthur and Esther, and her son, Eric, in Heaven. She is survived by her husband Steven, daughter Heather, sister Karen, brother Kurt, and grandchildren Camille, Oliver and Peter, who were the light of her life.

In lieu of flowers or cards, the family requests that you consider a donation to the Sjogren's Foundation.

Matthew 25:23: Her lord said to her, "Well done, good and faithful servant; you have been faithful over a few things, I will make you ruler over many things. Enter into the joy of your lord."



Published by Suburban Life Publications on Mar. 25, 2022.