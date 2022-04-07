Menu
Susan Diane Wolff
FUNERAL HOME
Toon Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4920 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL
Susan Diane Wolff, age 61, late of Downers Grove. Dearly beloved daughter of the late Elmer R. and the late Joan Wolff. Loving sister of David (Joanne) Wolff of Aurora and Laura Wolff of Western Springs. Fond aunt of Jodi Wolff of Tucson, AZ and Michael Wolff of Aurora. Susan graduated from Hinsdale South High School Deaf Program. Susan was a very avid Cubs fan. Services and Interment are private. Arrangements by Toon Funeral Home, Downers Grove, 630-968-0408 or www.toonfuneralhome.com
Published by Suburban Life Publications on Apr. 7, 2022.
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Toon Funeral Home
April 1, 2022
