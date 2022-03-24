SUSAN DOYLE
Sue Doyle, 67, of Downers Grove, passed away on March 20, 2022, in Downers Grove, IL. Sue was born to James and Louise Doyle. She was a loving wife, daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend.
Sue is preceded in death by her father, James Doyle.
Sue is survived by her mother Louise, husband Steve Kafka, her children Kyle (and Adrienne), and Kelly (and Stevan), her step-children Brian (and Cathianne), Kurt, Carrie (and Greg), and Julie (and Troy), her brothers and sister, Larry (and Phillis), Tom (and Deb), Lee (and Brian), Dan(and Lisa), Pat (and Mary), and her eight grandchildren, Kennedy, Will, Maren, Scarlett, Carter, Brooklyn, Jack, and Sophie. She is survived by many loved nieces and nephews as well as many special friends whom she adored.
Funeral Mass Thursday, March 24th, 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 4801 Main Street, Downers Grove, IL 60515. Interment private. Information: 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
Published by Suburban Life Publications on Mar. 24, 2022.