Susan Doyle
SUSAN DOYLE
Sue Doyle, 67, of Downers Grove, passed away on March 20, 2022, in Downers Grove, IL. Sue was born to James and Louise Doyle. She was a loving wife, daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend.
Sue is preceded in death by her father, James Doyle.
Sue is survived by her mother Louise, husband Steve Kafka, her children Kyle (and Adrienne), and Kelly (and Stevan), her step-children Brian (and Cathianne), Kurt, Carrie (and Greg), and Julie (and Troy), her brothers and sister, Larry (and Phillis), Tom (and Deb), Lee (and Brian), Dan(and Lisa), Pat (and Mary), and her eight grandchildren, Kennedy, Will, Maren, Scarlett, Carter, Brooklyn, Jack, and Sophie. She is survived by many loved nieces and nephews as well as many special friends whom she adored.
Funeral Mass Thursday, March 24th, 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 4801 Main Street, Downers Grove, IL 60515. Interment private. Information: 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com.


Published by Suburban Life Publications on Mar. 24, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street, Downers Grove, IL
Mar
24
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
4801 Main Street, Downers Grove, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to hear of Sue's passing. Sending our sincere sympathy.
John and Marilyn Steinbach
Friend
March 23, 2022
Kyle, so sorry for you and your family's loss. Thoughts and prayers are with you all. Sincerely, Ashley & Drew Hardridge
Ashley Hardridge
March 23, 2022
Stephen Herrera and family
March 22, 2022
I would like to offer my condolences to Sue's family. We were classmates from First Grade until graduation from Glenbard West. I think it was after a conversation with Sue that our first-grade teacher made me write "I will not talk in class" 100 times. It was a good lesson.
Phil Sheldon
March 22, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan
March 24, 2022
