Ruth Frances (Sujak) Palmer
Died: March 12, 2022
Ruth Frances (Sujak) Palmer, age 83, of Sugar Grove, IL died March 12, 2022 of a long illness.
Her parents were the late Walter and Vicky Sujak and she had one sister, Mildred Klebba. Ruth attended Morton East High School, class of 1956, and was a longtime resident of Cicero. She worked for the Town of Cicero for over 25 years.
Ruth is survived by: her loving daughter, Kimberly (Stavros) Emmanouil, and sons Richard (Priscilla) Palmer Jr. and Shawn (Michelle) Palmer; her grandchildren, Kristinanne (Mike), Anthony (Chelsi), Olivia (Matt) Kingman, Angelica (Emilio), Lauren, Jenna, Victoria, Mia and Jake; and great grandchildren who loved their Gi-Gi, Lilliana, Esther, Sydney, Trent, and Lily.
In addition to her parents, Ruth was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard D. Palmer Sr., and grandson, Richard "Ricky" Palmer III.
Ruthie was loved and cared for by many, her family wishes to thank all of them graciously.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 24, 2022 from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM at The Healy Chapel Sugar Grove, 370 Division Dr., Sugar Grove, IL 60554. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church, 8S055 Dugan Rd., Sugar Grove, IL 60554. Interment will be private at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Justice, IL. For more information or to sign the online guestbook, call 630-466-1330 or visit HealyChapel.com
.
Published by Suburban Life Publications on Mar. 24, 2022.