Roger M. Hinterlong Sr.
Born: May 6, 1937 in Naperville, IL
Died: March 19, 2022 in Aurora, IL
Roger M. Hinterlong Sr., age 84 of Yorkville, IL passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Rush Copley Hospital in Aurora, IL. He was born on May 6, 1937 in Naperville, IL the son of John and Bernice (Mueller) Hinterlong.
Mr. Hinterlong was proud to have served his country as a member of the United States Army. Roger was united in marriage on October 1, 1960 to Carol J. Pachter and they spent 52 years happily together until her passing in 2013. He was employed for 30 years with Caterpillar in Aurora, IL as an Inventory Control Clerk. Roger was a lifetime member of the Yorkville Moose Lodge and the Aurora Third Ward Club. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed bowling, fishing, and watching any sporting event on television. Roger was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and uncle, who will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Roger is survived by his children, Roger M. (Wendy) Hinterlong of Oklahoma, Pamela (Steven) Rissman of Illinois; his grandchildren Andrea (Steven) Prevatt, Alicia Hinterlong, both of Arizona, Cory (Cheyanne) Rissman of Iowa, Austin Hinterlong of Arizona, Stephanie (Kevin) Wilkowski of Wisconsin; his great-grandchildren, Shelby Hinterlong, Owen and Palmer Prevatt and Bennett Wilkowski; his brother Ronald (Lisa) Bennett of Minnesota; his sister, Nancy Hester of Illinois; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Hinterlong; his mother and stepfather, Bernice and Timothy Bennett; his wife, Carol Hinterlong; and his brother, Richard Bennett.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Nelson Funeral Homes, 1617 North Bridge Street, Yorkville, IL. Interment will follow in Lincoln Memorial Park, Aurora, IL.
Friends may visit from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Friday, March 25, 2022 at the Nelson Funeral Home in Yorkville, IL.
Published by Suburban Life Publications on Mar. 24, 2022.