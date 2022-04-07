Martha A. 'Martie' Kemp

Died: March 30, 2022

Martha A. "Martie" Kemp, 78, died on March 30, 2022. She was the daughter of Anna and Daniel Kemp and grew up in Riverside, IL and lived for many years in Hinsdale, IL. Martha-named after her suffragette grandmother-was stricken with polio as a girl but led a full active life in defiance of the effects of the disease. She graduated from the University of Missouri and later earned a Master's degree from Northern Illinois University. She taught at Reavis High School in Oak Lawn, IL for 30 years and was instrumental in starting the food service education program there, influencing generations of students. She retired to San Antonio, Texas, built a house and new life with her Texas family; high school pal Sally, Sally's daughter Michelle and her husband Peter and sons Joshua and James. She will be missed by her sister Patricia, brothers Daniel (Michele) and Jay (Dana) and, nieces Kelly, Amanda and Elizabeth and nephew Scott. She brought joy and sunshine to all who knew her. She loved to cook and entertain and her holiday parties, especially the 4th of July, were memorable occasions. She loved her cats and especially Huckleberry who was her great companion. Martie's travels took her to Africa, Russia, Costa Rica and her beloved Scotland. A lifelong Cubs fan, she went to games at Wrigley Field to cheer them on. Martie's determination and unbreakable spirit were an inspiration and her big heart and generosity were extended to all her neighbors, friends and family.



Published by Suburban Life Publications from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2022.