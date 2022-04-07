Menu
Diane R. Bereckis(Nee Gentile)
Diane R. Bereckis
(nee Gentile)
Diane R. Bereckis, nee Gentile, age 79, longtime resident of Berwyn passed away January 11, 2022; beloved wife of late William Bereckis; loving mother of Joseph, Julie, John (Jennifer) Bereckis, and Jennifer (Nicholas) Jacobucci; cherished daughter of late Lillian and John Gentile; grandmother to Valerie, Joseph, Payton, Alexandra and Bianca; great grandmother to Ayla, Lillian, Trentyn, Zaina, and Amelia. Funeral Service will be held at St. Leonard church, Berwyn, IL, Saturday, April 9 at 10:00 am . Interment immediately following at Woodlawn Cemetery, Forest Park, IL.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
9
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
St. Leonard Church
Berwyn, IL
Apr
9
Interment
Woodlawn Cemetery
Forest Park, IL
