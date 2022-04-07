Carolyn S. Nickels
Carolyn S. Nickels, nee Faulkner, age 80, of LaGrange Park, formerly of Forest Park, IL and Mt. Vernon, IL. Beloved wife of the late; Arthur T. Nickels; loving mother of Karen (Myles) Miller, Susan (Steven) Nickels-Lucente, Jennifer (Noel) Nickels-Selewa, Laura (Margarito) Nickels-Soto , John (Maggie) Nickels and Mark (Allison) Nickels; dear grandmother of Arthur (Zaza) Soto, Alex Soto, Luke Nickels, Adam Soto, Jack Nickels, Sydney Selewa, Max Selewa, Blake Nickels and Molly Nickels; sister of the late William Faulkner and John (Rosalee) Faulkner, Glennes Walker and James (the late Rosemary) Faulkner; sister in law of Donald ( the late Marilyn) Nickels; aunt of many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank special niece Kathy Sledge-Accamondo.
Visitation was held on Sunday, April 3, 2022, 3:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Hitzeman Funeral Home Ltd., 9445 W. 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513.
Carolyn was Lying in State on Monday, April 4, 2022 from 10:00 A.M to time of Service 11:00 A.M., at Broadview Wesleyan Church 2218 S. 18th Ave., Broadview, IL 60155.
Graveside Service took place on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Oddfellows Cemetery, 1569 N Dahlgren Rd, Dahlgren, IL 62828 at 11:00 A.M.
The family would like to personally thank Loyola Hospital Nursing Staff as well as the staff at Loyola Hospice.
She was an avid Bingo player, loved watching Jeopardy and enjoyed shopping. Carolyn loved spending time with her family and cooking for their gatherings.
Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
If you wish to send a Sympathy Card to the Family, please feel free to send it to Hitzeman Funeral Home, 9445 West 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513, c/o the Carolyn S. Nickels Family. We will gladly forward it on to the family.
Published by Suburban Life Publications on Apr. 7, 2022.