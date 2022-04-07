Menu
Betty Joy Lundy
1932 - 2022
BORN
1932
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Sycamore High School
FUNERAL HOME
Dahn & Woodhouse Funeral Home - Carroll
705 N. Carroll St.
Carroll, IA
Betty Joy Lundy
Born: December 26, 1932 in DuPont, GA
Died: March 22, 2022 in St. Paull, MN
Betty Joy Mussell Lundy, age 89, of Saint Paul, MN, formerly of Sycamore, IL and LaGrange, IL, passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at The Alton Memory Care in Saint Paul, MN.
Funeral services were held on April 5, 2022 at the United Methodist Church in Churdan, IA, with burial at Highland Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for Betty's family at www.dahnandwoodhouse.com. An online photo gallery is available: https://jimlundy.smugmug.com/Betty-Lundy/n-WKTzgk/.
Betty is survived by son James (Sherryl), daughter Susan (Chris), grandchildren Sean Lundy and Rose Lundy, grandson Nicholas Jankowski, and great-grand-daughter Fae Jankowski. She was preceded in death by husband Dale Thomas Lundy, and her parents.
Betty was born in DuPont, Georgia on December 26, 1932 to Olin Waldo (Jim) Mussell and Dona Lee Smith Mussell. In 1936 the family moved to Illinois, where she graduated from Sycamore High School in 1950. In 1954 Betty earned a Bachelor of Journalism degree from the University of Missouri, after which she was a copy-editor for the Fair Store and Sears Roebuck in Chicago.
On November 9, 1957 she married Dale Thomas Lundy at Sycamore Methodist Church. In early 1959 they purchased a house in La Grange and began a family. An involved parent, Betty attended musical, theatrical and sporting events, and encouraged the effort that produces better grades.
Eventually she returned to writing, filing Chicago Tribune stories on artisans with interests in wrought iron, stained glass, Hmong tapestry, basketry, and lace making. Her articles highlighted issues such as the environment, literacy, and hospice care. Eventually she moved into memory care, first in Illinois, then Minnesota. There she enjoyed helping newer residents feel at home, and was known to be up on current events. She could often be seen reading the New York Times or her beloved Chicago Tribune.
Please consider a memorial donation to The Ground Truth Project (www.thegroundtruthproject.org ), which serves under-covered communities by supporting the next generation of journalists to do on-the-ground reporting and to advance sustainability, innovation and equity in journalism worldwide.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
5
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
United Methodist Church - Churdan
804 Head Street, Churdan, IA
Apr
5
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
United Methodist Church - Churdan
804 Head Street, Churdan, IA
Apr
5
Burial
12:00p.m.
Highland Cemetery - Churdan
1199 Jay Street, Churdan, IA
Dahn & Woodhouse Funeral Home - Carroll
