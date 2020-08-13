William R. Cerva
William R. Cerva, age 71, at rest July 22, 2020. Beloved son of the late Elmer and Lucille Cerva (nee Dumbrowski). Dear brother of the late Thomas Cerva and Elmer Cerva. Dear friend of many. Bill was an avid fan of the Chicago Bears and the White Sox. Bill was an accountant with Marsh & McLennan, Chicago and retired after 37 years of dedicated service.
A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(www.stjude.org
) would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Adolf Funeral Home, 630-325-2300, www.adolfservices.com