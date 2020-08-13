1/
William R. Cerva
William R. Cerva

William R. Cerva, age 71, at rest July 22, 2020. Beloved son of the late Elmer and Lucille Cerva (nee Dumbrowski). Dear brother of the late Thomas Cerva and Elmer Cerva. Dear friend of many. Bill was an avid fan of the Chicago Bears and the White Sox. Bill was an accountant with Marsh & McLennan, Chicago and retired after 37 years of dedicated service.

A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org) would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Adolf Funeral Home, 630-325-2300, www.adolfservices.com



Published in Suburban Life Publications on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7000 South Madison Street
Willowbrook, IL 60527
630-325-2300
August 9, 2020
Bill was a nice guy...worked with him at Marsh & McLennan.
Ronald V DeFalco
Coworker
