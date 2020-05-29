William Martin O'Malley
Born: July 17, 1935; in Chicago IL
Died: May 24, 2020; in Lombard, IL
William Martin O'Malley aged 84 passed away peacefully at home in Lombard, IL, surrounded by the love and prayers of his family, on Sunday May 24, 2020. Bill is finally free, living strong and whole again in Heaven with his beloved wife Joan.
He was born July 17, 1935 in Chicago Illinois, the son of Michael Joseph and Anne Marie (Garry) O'Malley. Bill attended St. Gregory High School in Chicago, after graduation he proudly enlisted and served in the U.S. Navy and when he returned, he attended DePaul University in Chicago. Then on a night out with friends he met the love of his life Joan Ruppe and fell head over heels in love with her. They were married January 24, 1959 at St. Ignatius Church in Chicago, IL. and celebrated 58 years of marriage before Joan passed away in 2017.
Their first home was on Wayne Lane in Chicago, and they moved to Lombard in 1975 where they thrived as a couple and raised their 5 daughters. Bill was a very successful Senior Systems Analyst for the Chicago and North Western Railroad and was a pioneer in computer technology. Joan and Bill loved to go out with friends, they played Bridge and regularly went out with their friends from the CNW RR and St. Gregory. You could find them working in the garden, getting their hands dirty and then relaxing in the backyard enjoying the time shared with each other.
Bill was a man of honor, integrity and humility. He would give you the shirt off his back even if it was the only one, he had. He lovingly cared for his wife Joan and showed the world how to be better caring selfless individuals. Bill was also a gentle giant whose presence lit up a room, he always led his family in a boisterous singing of Grace before meals and Happy Birthday for birthdays. He was very much the glue that kept us all together. He cheered loudly for his Grandchildren, praised them for their hard work and cherished every moment with them.
He is survived by his loving daughters, Eileen O'Malley, Madeline Brazeau, Katie (Tomas Zilius), Joanie (Tony Levand) and Mariann (Ed Swiderski). Thirteen grandchildren, Steve (Crystal) Miller, Brian (Avegayle) Heath, Loretta Heath, Ashley Brazeau, Brittney (Steven) Petti, Celsey (Tommy) Hickey, Sierra Brazeau, Darius Zilius, Eleanor Zilius, Beatrice Zilius, Zachary O'Malley, Edward Swiderski and William Swiderski; six great grandchildren; his brothers, Fr. Jack O'Malley, Thomas O'Malley, Edward O'Malley and sisters, Mary Rose Ghislandi and Joanne Kelly. He now joins his cherished wife Joan, parents, Anne and Michael O'Malley; brothers, Michael O'Malley and Fr. James O'Malley who preceded him in death.
A Celebration of life Mass and private cremation interment will be held later due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. In lieu of flowers please donate to The Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or at woundedwarriorproject.org
Published in Suburban Life Publications on May 29, 2020.