William F. Herman Jr.
William F. Herman, Jr.

William F. Herman, Jr., age 94; WWII U.S. Army Veteran. Beloved husband of LaVerne A. Herman, nee Frendahl; loving father of Donna Clark, Richard Alan (Doreen) Herman, David Alan (Julie) Herman, and the late William Alan Herman; cherished grandfather of Debbie, Lance and Pierce Reddel, Jacey Walsh, Jamie Herman Wormuth, David Herman; dear great-grandfather of Caroline and Vincent Vogel, Ian Reddel, Ellery and Emersyn Walsh and Will Wormuth; fond brother of Virginia McKinney and the late Geraldine Wheaton.

A private family funeral service was held October 30th, at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 blk. So. of Ogden) Downers Grove. Interment Mount Emblem Cemetery. Please support the Herman family by signing the online guestbook and tribute page at www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com

Arrangements by Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home. 630-968-1000.



Published in Suburban Life Publications on Nov. 5, 2020.
November 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan
