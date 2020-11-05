William F. Herman, Jr.
William F. Herman, Jr., age 94; WWII U.S. Army Veteran. Beloved husband of LaVerne A. Herman, nee Frendahl; loving father of Donna Clark, Richard Alan (Doreen) Herman, David Alan (Julie) Herman, and the late William Alan Herman; cherished grandfather of Debbie, Lance and Pierce Reddel, Jacey Walsh, Jamie Herman Wormuth, David Herman; dear great-grandfather of Caroline and Vincent Vogel, Ian Reddel, Ellery and Emersyn Walsh and Will Wormuth; fond brother of Virginia McKinney and the late Geraldine Wheaton.
A private family funeral service was held October 30th, at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 blk. So. of Ogden) Downers Grove. Interment Mount Emblem Cemetery.
