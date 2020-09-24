1/
Wendall J. Jones
Wendell J. Jones

Wendell J. Jones, age 92; beloved husband of the late Joan C. Jones; loving father of Dennis (Julie Swendsen - fiancé), Janet (the late John Dallman), Steven, Marilyn (James Stoessel), William (Paulina) and Robert Jones; cherished grandfather of 7 and great-grandfather of 6; dear brother of Alys Kay Traw, Marilyn Lang and the late Delaine Jones.

After retiring from his job as a Quality Control Engineer with International Harvester (Navistar) in the 80's, Wendell spent his golden years enjoying his many passions: gardening, woodworking, and hanging out at Clow Airport working on his plane.

Visitation Saturday, September 26th, 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM, Prayer 12:30 PM to 1:00 PM at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 blk. So. of Ogden) Downers Grove. Interment Private. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com



Published in Suburban Life Publications on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
11:00 - 12:30 PM
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
SEP
26
Prayer Service
12:30 - 01:00 PM
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
September 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan
