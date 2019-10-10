Suburban Life Publications Obituaries
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2921 South Harlem Avenue
Berwyn, IL 60402
708-484-4111
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Leonard Church
33rd & Clarence Ave
Berwyn, IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Leonard Church
Wayne J. Groom Obituary
Wayne J. Groom

Wayne J. Groom, 85 years, at rest September 4, 2019. U S Army veteran and graduate of Iowa State and Northwestern Universities. Dear brother of Dennis (Mary Ann), Marianne (Dennis) Gelarden and Karen Groom. Dedicated uncle of many.

Memorial visitation is Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at St. Leonard Church, 33rd & Clarence Ave., Berwyn from 9:30 am until time of mass at 11:00 am. Private burial at a later date.

He loved skiing, traveling, being with family and having lunch with his old friends. Donations to the . Info at 708-484-4111 or www.adolfservices.com.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Oct. 10, 2019
