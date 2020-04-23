|
|
Trudi Connick
Born: April 14, 1930
Died: March 27, 2020
Waltraut Getrud Wehlus Connick, 89, of Downers Grove, Illinois passed away suddenly and peacefully in her sleep on March 27, 2020.
Trudi loved life and was a trailblazer. Gardening, sewing, cooking, home renovation - no challenge, no matter how large, phased her. Trudi deeply believed in the power of education to advance oneself. A voracious reader, Trudi would read a book a day and be eager to discuss and debate what she learned. She participated in the Great Decisions program at the Downers Grove Library and First Congregational Church book club as later year outlets for her passion for learning.
Trudi's life story was an epic novel of survival, grit, determination and guardian angels. Trudi was born on April 14, 1930 in a small farming village in Dünen, East Prussia. Her early childhood was filled with family, walks in the woods, and searching for amber on the beaches of the Baltic Sea. But in 1944 as World War II escalated and the Russian front advanced toward her village, Trudi's family fled west in a covered wagon. Trudi's father, the mayor of the village, stayed behind. Trudi's brother was held back at the border to "fight for his country," while she, her younger sister, mother, grandmother and aunt proceeded west. At the age of 14, Trudi's mother and aunt disappeared during a bombing while they were attempting to bury their mother who had passed away. Trudi and her sister were left alone with their 18-month-old cousin who, shortly thereafter, died of typhoid fever.
Trudi and her sister persevered through trauma, hunger, disease, and violence to travel across Europe and find relatives in Bremen, Germany. Trudi spoke often of the guardian angels that helped her navigate through the most trying times in her life - including this horrific trek across war torn Europe.
In June of 1952, seeking opportunity and new beginnings, Trudi emigrated to the US and moved to Chicago. After a few years, she became a flight attendant for North Central Airlines. She married the love of her life, Glenn Connick, in 1955 and bought a home in Downers Grove in 1956 - a home she lived in for nearly 65 years until her passing.
Trudi found happiness and joy in her family and family traditions. She set high standards for her children and grandchildren, always coaching and encouraging them to be the best they could be - to make something of themselves and to give back to society. Trudi was highly creative, driven and a natural leader. She gained great satisfaction through being a mentor to others. Throughout her life, she was very involved in the Parent Teacher Association, the International Hospitality Center of Chicago, The Infant Welfare Society, and Junior Women's Club. "Paying it forward" was extremely important to Trudi - particularly helping immigrants to the US, the displaced, and the needy.
Immigrants admired Trudi because she encouraged them and was a living testament to the American Dream. By the 1970s, when Trudi began working outside the home, she had established herself as a leading seamstress, having won many local sewing competitions. She focused on retail and alterations for her career direction. As her career and reputation for outstanding customer service grew, all the leading retailers on Michigan Avenue were recruiting Trudi to manage their culturally diverse alternations teams. Trudi viewed her 30-year career as the best time of her life. She brought the best out in people and enjoyed seeing them grow and advance.
God and church anchored Trudi's life, and she was an active member of the First Congregational Church of Downers Grove for nearly 65 years. Teaching Sunday school, speaking to confirmation classes about her life story, creating and decorating Advent wreaths, supporting Tower Hill camping efforts, decorating the church for memorial services - were just some of her contributions. In her later years, she helped to lead the annual garage sale - particularly the jewelry sale. In her creative and persuasive way, Trudi went "all in" to solicit donations and merchandise the event.
Trudi was preceded in death by her parents, David and Gertrud Wehlus; husband of 58 years, Francis Glenn Connick; her son, Kirk Connick; and her brother, Helmut Wehlus. Trudi is survived by her sister, Hannelore Williams; son, Eric Connick; daughter, Connie de Lange; son-in-law, Leon de Lange; and her grandchildren, Ian, Madeline, Ben, Emmi, Cameron and Ryan.
The celebration of Trudi's life will occur when we can gather together again at the First Congregational Church of Downers Grove. Notification of timing will be published in due course.
