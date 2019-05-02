|
|
Wallace H. Brown
Wallace "Wally" H. Brown, age 90, a Downers Grove resident for 60 years passed away April 23, 2019. He was a World War II Army veteran and local politician, serving for over 40 years. Beloved husband of the late Jane Brown(2008) and loving father of Barbara(Robert)Fehrmann, the late Mark Brown(2009), and David Brown.
Proud grandfather of Ashley(Bart)Housman, Jeffrey Fehrmann, Matthew Fehrmann, and Keith Brown; great-grandfather of Barton and Harrison Housman.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Grove Foundation(www.thegrovefoundation.org). Visitation and Services were held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Toon Funeral Home, Downers Grove, IL. Interment was at Clarendon Hills Cemetery, Darien, IL. For further information, www.toonfuneralhome.com or 630-968-0408.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on May 2, 2019