Virginia M. Bernard
Virginia M. Bernard, at rest March 31, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James. Loving mother of Janice. Member of the Stickney Forest View Lions, Women's Auxiliary Unit 687, A.L., Stickney Democratic precinct captain and worked for the Stickney Assessors office.
Services are Friday, April 5, 2019, 9:45 am at Adolf Funeral Home, Ltd., 2921 S. Harlem Ave., Berwyn to St. Pius X Church. Mass 10:30 am. Interment Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Visitation is Thursday, April 4th from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm.
Info at: 708-484-4111 or www.adolfservices.com.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Apr. 4, 2019