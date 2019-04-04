Suburban Life Publications Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2921 South Harlem Avenue
Berwyn, IL 60402
708-484-4111
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2921 South Harlem Avenue
Berwyn, IL 60402
View Map
Service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
9:45 AM
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2921 South Harlem Avenue
Berwyn, IL 60402
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Pius X Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Bernard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia M. Bernard

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Virginia M. Bernard Obituary
Virginia M. Bernard

Virginia M. Bernard, at rest March 31, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James. Loving mother of Janice. Member of the Stickney Forest View Lions, Women's Auxiliary Unit 687, A.L., Stickney Democratic precinct captain and worked for the Stickney Assessors office.

Services are Friday, April 5, 2019, 9:45 am at Adolf Funeral Home, Ltd., 2921 S. Harlem Ave., Berwyn to St. Pius X Church. Mass 10:30 am. Interment Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Visitation is Thursday, April 4th from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm.

Info at: 708-484-4111 or www.adolfservices.com.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now
""