Virgina Dorenbos

Virginia Dorenbos
Virginia (Ginger) Dorenbos, nee Sepanski went to be with her Loving Lord and Saviour on June 4, 2020. Ginger was the beloved wife of her husband David for 47 years; loving mother to her son Daniel Dorenbos and daughter Jennifer (Dorenbos) Ritchie (Paul); and the cherished grandmother of 4. Ginger is survived by her brothers Tom (Lynda) and Phil (Lisa), sisters Sandra (Steve) and Gayle (Brian), and mother Peggy. Ginger is proceeded in death by brother Robert and father Walter.
A Visitation was held on Tuesday, June 9, from 2 - 7 PM at Brust Funeral Home, 135 S. Main St, Lombard. Funeral Service was held Wednesday, June 10, at 1 PM at Grace Bible Church 398 Eggleston Ave, Elmhurst. Interment was private at Ridgewood Cemetery, DesPlaines.
Ginger was born in Chicago and lived in the West Suburban area for her entire life. She was an active member of Grace Bible Church in Elmhurst for many years where she served as Financial Secretary, Women's Bible Study Teacher, Church Hostess, VBS Coordinator, choir singer, and so much more. She graduated from Glenbard East High School. She received a degree in math from Elmhurst College and a masters from the Illinois Institute of Technology in Computer Science. She worked at GTE, Rockwell, and then was an adjunct faculty member of the Elmhurst College math and computer science departments. Ginger was a life-long learner and a counselor to many. She loved to host family gatherings, knit, sew, stamp, cook, woodworking, play games, work on puzzles, attend the opera, and read. In recent years, she loved the company of her church family, especially Bible studies and game nights. Of the titles she held, wife, mother, and grandmother made her most proud.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Grace Bible Church Freedom Fund, 398 Eggleston Avenue, Elmhurst, IL 60126. Arrangements handled by Brust Funeral Home, Lombard. Info: www.brustfuneralhome.com or (630)629-0094.
Virginia (Ginger) Dorenbos, nee Sepanski went to be with her Loving Lord and Saviour on June 4, 2020. Ginger was the beloved wife of her husband David for 47 years; loving mother to her son Daniel Dorenbos and daughter Jennifer (Dorenbos) Ritchie (Paul); and the cherished grandmother of 4. Ginger is survived by her brothers Tom (Lynda) and Phil (Lisa), sisters Sandra (Steve) and Gayle (Brian), and mother Peggy. Ginger is proceeded in death by brother Robert and father Walter.
A Visitation was held on Tuesday, June 9, from 2 - 7 PM at Brust Funeral Home, 135 S. Main St, Lombard. Funeral Service was held Wednesday, June 10, at 1 PM at Grace Bible Church 398 Eggleston Ave, Elmhurst. Interment was private at Ridgewood Cemetery, DesPlaines.
Ginger was born in Chicago and lived in the West Suburban area for her entire life. She was an active member of Grace Bible Church in Elmhurst for many years where she served as Financial Secretary, Women's Bible Study Teacher, Church Hostess, VBS Coordinator, choir singer, and so much more. She graduated from Glenbard East High School. She received a degree in math from Elmhurst College and a masters from the Illinois Institute of Technology in Computer Science. She worked at GTE, Rockwell, and then was an adjunct faculty member of the Elmhurst College math and computer science departments. Ginger was a life-long learner and a counselor to many. She loved to host family gatherings, knit, sew, stamp, cook, woodworking, play games, work on puzzles, attend the opera, and read. In recent years, she loved the company of her church family, especially Bible studies and game nights. Of the titles she held, wife, mother, and grandmother made her most proud.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Grace Bible Church Freedom Fund, 398 Eggleston Avenue, Elmhurst, IL 60126. Arrangements handled by Brust Funeral Home, Lombard. Info: www.brustfuneralhome.com or (630)629-0094.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Jun. 12, 2020.