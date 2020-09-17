1/
Victor Maruska
Victor Maruska

Victor Maruska. 80 of North Riverside at rest September 6, 2020, Marine Veteran and member of the Shriners, devoted husband of Gloria nee Ross; loving father of Michael, Joseph (Andrea) Maruska and Vicki (Brian) Pencak; dearest grandfather of Adam, Victor, Natalie and Andrew (Diana) Maruska, Alyssa and Ella Pencak; dear uncle and friend of many. Owner of Tape & Label Graphics, Inc.

Services were held. at Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home. Riverside Interment Queen of Heaven.

In Lieu of flowers donations to a charity of your choice. Funeral info at www.moravecek.com or 708-447-2261.


Published in Suburban Life Publications on Sep. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home
80 East Burlington Street
Riverside, IL 60546
708-447-2261
