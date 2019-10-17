Suburban Life Publications Obituaries
Vera Lynch Obituary
Vera Lynch

Vera Lynch, nee Indelli of North Riverside passed away on October 8, 2019 at the age of 103. Beloved wife of the late James R., loving mother of the late Larry, devoted daughter of the late Frank and late Della Indelli, dear sister of the late William and late George Indelli, loving aunt of William(Jean) Indelli, great-aunt of Bill (Jen), Frank (Terri) and George (Chris) Indelli, great-great aunt to Bill, Nicole (Tony) Luna, Zach, Vera, Frankie,Anthony, Anna, Gracie and Joe, great-great-great aunt to Braeden and Xoe.

Funeral Service and Interment Private.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KuratkoNosek.com.

Arrangements handled by Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home, North Riverside (708) 447-2500.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Oct. 17, 2019
