Suburban Life Publications Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-1000
Resources
More Obituaries for Vera Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vera Anna Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vera Anna Smith Obituary
Vera Anna Smith

Vera Anna Smith, nee Beketa, age 93; beloved wife of Victor Louis Smith; loving mother of Laura Smith and Victoria Smith-Wilcox; dear grandmother of Lauren (Andrew Boult) Wilcox-Boult and Samantha Wilcox; sister-in-law of Mildred Heinz. Visitation Wednesday, July 24th, 10:00 a.m. until time of Service, 11:00 a.m. at Adams-Winterfield and Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 Blk. So. of Ogden Ave.), Downers Grove, IL 60515. Interment, Elmwood Cemetery. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vera's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
Download Now
""