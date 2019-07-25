|
Vera Anna Smith
Vera Anna Smith, nee Beketa, age 93; beloved wife of Victor Louis Smith; loving mother of Laura Smith and Victoria Smith-Wilcox; dear grandmother of Lauren (Andrew Boult) Wilcox-Boult and Samantha Wilcox; sister-in-law of Mildred Heinz. Visitation Wednesday, July 24th, 10:00 a.m. until time of Service, 11:00 a.m. at Adams-Winterfield and Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 Blk. So. of Ogden Ave.), Downers Grove, IL 60515. Interment, Elmwood Cemetery. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on July 25, 2019