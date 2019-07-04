|
|
Vera Buchanan
Vera Buchanan, (nee Skobel), of Hillside, age 91. Beloved wife of the late Don; loving mother of Stephen T. (Deborah) and the late James K. (Sylvia); proud grandmother of Aedan (Aspen), Ian, Jim (Dana), and John (Halina); great-grandmother of Scout and Rowdy; dear sister of the late Julia (late Paul) Lutka and the late Sam (Vee) Skobel; fond aunt of many.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 11:a.m. At St. Domitilla Church, 4940 Washington St., Hillside. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials to the Salvation Army (www.salvationarmyuse.org) or () appreciated.
Arrangements entrusted to Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home.
For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on July 4, 2019