Tony J. Goode Jr.
Tony J. Goode Jr., age 89, longtime resident of Lemont, at rest April 2, 2019 at Lemont Nursing & Rehab. Proud United States Army veteran serving his country during the Korean Conflict. Beloved husband of the late Patricia (nee Wilson); loving father of Anthony Goode III; dearest brother of Joanne (Dominic) Filicicchia; dear uncle of many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Mass was held Monday April 8, 2019 at St. Alphonsus Church. Interment private.
Arrangements entrusted to Gerharz-Cappetta Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Lemont. Info 630-257-2123 or www.gerharzfuneralhome.com
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Apr. 12, 2019