Gerharz Funeral Home
501 State Street
Lemont, IL 60439
630-257-2123
Tony J. Goode Jr.

Tony J. Goode Jr. Obituary
Tony J. Goode Jr.

Tony J. Goode Jr., age 89, longtime resident of Lemont, at rest April 2, 2019 at Lemont Nursing & Rehab. Proud United States Army veteran serving his country during the Korean Conflict. Beloved husband of the late Patricia (nee Wilson); loving father of Anthony Goode III; dearest brother of Joanne (Dominic) Filicicchia; dear uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Mass was held Monday April 8, 2019 at St. Alphonsus Church. Interment private.

Arrangements entrusted to Gerharz-Cappetta Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Lemont. Info 630-257-2123 or www.gerharzfuneralhome.com
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Apr. 12, 2019
