Timothy D. McLaughlin
Born: January 29, 1948
Died: March 7, 2019
Timothy D. McLaughlin (January 29, 1948) of Wexford, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at the age of 71.
Tim was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his spouse of 47 years, Nancy (n e Lamparter); loving father of Ryan (Jennifer) McLaughlin, Trevor (Erin) McLaughlin, Matthew (Casandra) McLaughlin and Peter McLaughlin; cherished grandfather of Cora, Theo, Noel, Thayer, Cormac, Charlotte, and Rhett McLaughlin; loving brother to John (deceased) Christopher, and Megan McLaughlin.
He was a graduate of Glenbard West High School, Class of 1965.
Memorial Service was held at Sewickley Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at 3:30PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the memorial fund of Sewickley Presbyterian Church in honor and memory of Timothy D. McLaughlin.
Sewickley Presbyterian Church
414 Grant Street
Sewickley, PA 15143
sewickleypresby.org/give/
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Mar. 22, 2019