Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy McLaughlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy D. McLaughlin


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Timothy D. McLaughlin Obituary
Timothy D. McLaughlin

Born: January 29, 1948

Died: March 7, 2019

Timothy D. McLaughlin (January 29, 1948) of Wexford, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at the age of 71.

Tim was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

He is survived by his spouse of 47 years, Nancy (n e Lamparter); loving father of Ryan (Jennifer) McLaughlin, Trevor (Erin) McLaughlin, Matthew (Casandra) McLaughlin and Peter McLaughlin; cherished grandfather of Cora, Theo, Noel, Thayer, Cormac, Charlotte, and Rhett McLaughlin; loving brother to John (deceased) Christopher, and Megan McLaughlin.

He was a graduate of Glenbard West High School, Class of 1965.

Memorial Service was held at Sewickley Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at 3:30PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the memorial fund of Sewickley Presbyterian Church in honor and memory of Timothy D. McLaughlin.

Sewickley Presbyterian Church

414 Grant Street

Sewickley, PA 15143

sewickleypresby.org/give/
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
""