Thomas M. Gartner
Born: May 27, 1951
Died: June 27, 2019
Thomas M. Gartner was born May 27, 1951 in Chicago, IL. Dear son of Mathias and Laverne, nee Doody, Gartner. Thomas passed away peacefully at Palos Community Hospital on June 27, 2019 at the age of 68 surrounded by his loving family. Thomas was the beloved husband of the late Elaine, nee Klecka, Gartner until her passing in 2018.
He is survived by their five sons Adam (Pamela), Daniel (Erika), Jason (Maricel), Eric, and Thomas; and five grandchildren, Veronica, Julian, Sophia, Addison, and Adam; his siblings Sue (Joe) Lamy, John Gartner, Patrick Gartner, Victoria (Lou) Wilk and Matthew (Rebecca) Gartner; and many dear nieces and nephews.
Tom graduated Bogan High School on Chicago's southwest side in 1970 and entered the transportation industry. He married Elaine Klecka in 1977. The couple settled in Bolingbrook, Illinois, where Tom worked as a truck driver.
He is greeted in heaven by his beloved wife, Elaine and his dear father, Mathias.
A Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday July 6, 2019 2:00p.m ~ 4:30p.m. Adolf Funeral Home, Ltd. 7000 S. Madison St. Willowbrook, IL. For funeral info 630-325-2300 or www.adolfservices.com
Published in Suburban Life Publications on July 4, 2019