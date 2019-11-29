Suburban Life Publications Obituaries
Ahlgrim Funeral Home
567 South Spring Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126-3859
(630) 834-3515
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ahlgrim Funeral Home
567 South Spring Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126-3859
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Visitation Church
779 S. York St
Elmhurst, IL
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Visitation Church
779 S. York St.
Elmhurst, IL
Theresa Marie Klingelhoffer

Theresa Marie Klingelhoffer Obituary
Theresa Marie Klingelhoffer

nee Koehnemann

Theresa Marie Klingelhoffer nee Koehnemann, 94, of Elmhurst. Beloved wife of the late William L. Klingelhoffer Sr.; loving mother of William Jr. (Jill), Joseph (Karen), Mary (Robert) Stolper, Anne (Martin) Hanley and John (Patricia); cherished grandmother of 12; proud great grandmother of 7.

Visitation at Ahlgrim Funeral Home, 567 S. Spring Rd., Elmhurst from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, November 25, 2019 and at Visitation Church, 779 S. York St., Elmhurst from 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Interment Private.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials will be appreciated for Misericordia. Funeral info 630-834-3515 or www.ahlgrim.com.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Nov. 29, 2019
