Thelma Ann Lehnen
Thelma Ann Lehnen, 84 of Brookfield, at rest August 4, 2020, beloved daughter of the late Anton and late Clara Lehnen, loving sister of Norman (Jenny), Lyla Provo, William (Kathleen), Ramon Lehnen and the late Audrey Zadrozny, Richard Lehnen, Connie Pendowski and Marlyn Brown; dearest aunt and great aunt of many. Retired secretary for Aon Insurance.
Services at Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home, Riverside, Funeral Mass at St. Mary Church. Interment Assumption Cemetery. Info at www.moravecek.com
or 708-447-2261.