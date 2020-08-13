1/
Thelma Ann Lehnen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thelma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thelma Ann Lehnen

Thelma Ann Lehnen, 84 of Brookfield, at rest August 4, 2020, beloved daughter of the late Anton and late Clara Lehnen, loving sister of Norman (Jenny), Lyla Provo, William (Kathleen), Ramon Lehnen and the late Audrey Zadrozny, Richard Lehnen, Connie Pendowski and Marlyn Brown; dearest aunt and great aunt of many. Retired secretary for Aon Insurance.

Services at Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home, Riverside, Funeral Mass at St. Mary Church. Interment Assumption Cemetery. Info at www.moravecek.com or 708-447-2261.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home
80 East Burlington Street
Riverside, IL 60546
708-447-2261
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved