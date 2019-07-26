Home

Tammy D. Martin

Tammy D. Martin Obituary
Tammy D. Martin, (nee Kassal)

Tammy D. Martin, (nee Kassal), age 54, longtime resident of Ocala, FL, formerly of Elmhurst; passed away peacefully.

Proud mother of Joshua, Shantelle and Samantha and grandmother of two; beloved daughter of Hilda Kassal and the the late Ronald Kassal of Elmhurst; dear sister of Andrea (Dave) Zable, Kurt and Todd Kassal; proud mother of Joshua, Shantelle and Samantha as well as two grandchildren.

Interment is Private. Memorials may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation for breast cancer.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on July 26, 2019
