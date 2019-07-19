|
Taimi E. Putzbach
Taimi E. Putzbach, age 93, July 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William L.; loving mother of William P. (Laura), Daniel L. (Maureen); cherished grandmother of Veronica A. (Bradley Domich) and William E. (Danielle) Putzbach.
Funeral was held Monday at 11a.m. in Mt. Auburn Funeral Home 4101 S. Oak Park Ave.; Stickney, IL 60402. Interment Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Visitation was on Monday 9-11a.m. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MountAuburnFuneralHome.com for the Putzbach family.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on July 19, 2019