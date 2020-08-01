Sue Downing BrussBorn: May 16, 1942; in Chicago, ILDied: July 27, 2020; in Huntley, ILSue Downing Bruss, 78, of Huntley, IL formerly of Glen Ellyn, IL, died peacefully at her home on July 27, 2020. She was born May 16, 1942 in Chicago, IL to Donell Francis Downing and Billie (Jones) Downing. On January 28, 1963, Sue married the love of her life and best friend, Robert Carl Bruss (d. 2017), to whom she was married for 54 years. Sue is survived by her children Cindy (Tim) Sullivan, David (Elizabeth) and Eric (Pam), grandchildren Patrick (Shannon), Corrinne, Kiley, Ellie, Austin, and Phillip and great granddaughter Penelope. An avid quilter, Sue co-founded Gazebo Valor Quilters of Huntley, Illinois, a group that presented over 2,500 handmade quilts to veterans. A world traveler, Sue visited all seven continents with her husband during their 54-year marriage, fulfilling a pledge the couple made to each other on their wedding day. Due to current public health restrictions, a celebration of Sue's life will take place on May 15, 2021 at Elgin Country Club in Elgin, IL; time tbd. In place of flowers, memorials may be made to Sue's hospice provider, Vitas Healthcare, 12179 Regency Parkway, Huntley, Illinois, 60142.