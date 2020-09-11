1/
Stephen Finney
Stephen Finney

Born: April 23, 1953; in Toronto, Ontario, CA

Died: March 29, 2020; in Orland Park, IL.

Stephen Finney, formerly of Villa Park, passed away March 29, 2020 in Orland Park, IL.

Stephen was born April 23, 1953 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He is survived by his parents, Philip and Roberta Finney of Carol Stream, IL, daughters Jessica (Michael) Katterhenry of Champaign IL and Becky (Bryan) Daniels of South Barrington, IL, sister Nancy (Richard) Herrmann of Villa Park, IL and brother Robert (Marlene) Finney of East Troy, WI.

Stephen was a loving uncle to many nephews and nieces. He was a graduate of Williams College with a degree in Psychology.

Stephen was an active member of the Wildwood Dog Training Club. He traveled to many shows to show and receive numerous awards for his personal Golden Retriever and two Bearded Collies belonging to his acquaintance, Miss Michelle Molloy.

A Memorial will be held at Steuerle Funeral Home at 350 S. Ardmore Ave., Villa Park, IL from 2:00pm until 4:00pm with a Memorial Service starting at 3:00pm on September 19, 2020.

For information 630-832-4161


Published in Suburban Life Publications on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Memorial Gathering
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Steuerle Funeral Home - Villa Park
SEP
19
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Steuerle Funeral Home - Villa Park
Guest Book sponsored by Steuerle Funeral Home - Villa Park

September 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Steuerle Funeral Home, Ltd.
