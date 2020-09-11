Stephen Finney



Born: April 23, 1953; in Toronto, Ontario, CA



Died: March 29, 2020; in Orland Park, IL.



Stephen Finney, formerly of Villa Park, passed away March 29, 2020 in Orland Park, IL.



Stephen was born April 23, 1953 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He is survived by his parents, Philip and Roberta Finney of Carol Stream, IL, daughters Jessica (Michael) Katterhenry of Champaign IL and Becky (Bryan) Daniels of South Barrington, IL, sister Nancy (Richard) Herrmann of Villa Park, IL and brother Robert (Marlene) Finney of East Troy, WI.



Stephen was a loving uncle to many nephews and nieces. He was a graduate of Williams College with a degree in Psychology.



Stephen was an active member of the Wildwood Dog Training Club. He traveled to many shows to show and receive numerous awards for his personal Golden Retriever and two Bearded Collies belonging to his acquaintance, Miss Michelle Molloy.



A Memorial will be held at Steuerle Funeral Home at 350 S. Ardmore Ave., Villa Park, IL from 2:00pm until 4:00pm with a Memorial Service starting at 3:00pm on September 19, 2020.



For information 630-832-4161





