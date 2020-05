Stephanie KosekStephanie Kosek, age 92, of Westchester, went to her eternal reward on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the recently departed Robert Kosek and the late Frank Swierczynski; loving mother and stepmother to Gregory (Rose), Vickie (Vince), Kenneth, Fr. James, and Elizabeth (Scott); proud grandmother to Michael (Melissa), James, Jaclyn (Dan), Kara and Alexandria (Wesley); great-grandmother to Natalie, Sophia, William, Matthew, Lyla and Ruby; dear sister-in-law to Bruno (the late Anne); fond aunt to many.Private services were held. Memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital www.stjude.org ) or a charity of your choice . Arrangements entrusted to Edward R. Parker, Director. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.