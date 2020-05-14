Stephanie Kosek
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stephanie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephanie Kosek

Stephanie Kosek, age 92, of Westchester, went to her eternal reward on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the recently departed Robert Kosek and the late Frank Swierczynski; loving mother and stepmother to Gregory (Rose), Vickie (Vince), Kenneth, Fr. James, and Elizabeth (Scott); proud grandmother to Michael (Melissa), James, Jaclyn (Dan), Kara and Alexandria (Wesley); great-grandmother to Natalie, Sophia, William, Matthew, Lyla and Ruby; dear sister-in-law to Bruno (the late Anne); fond aunt to many.

Private services were held. Memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org) or a charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to Edward R. Parker, Director. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Conboy's Westchester Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved