Stephanie Kosek
Stephanie Kosek, age 92, of Westchester, went to her eternal reward on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the recently departed Robert Kosek and the late Frank Swierczynski; loving mother and stepmother to Gregory (Rose), Vickie (Vince), Kenneth, Fr. James, and Elizabeth (Scott); proud grandmother to Michael (Melissa), James, Jaclyn (Dan), Kara and Alexandria (Wesley); great-grandmother to Natalie, Sophia, William, Matthew, Lyla and Ruby; dear sister-in-law to Bruno (the late Anne); fond aunt to many.
Private services were held. Memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org) or a charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to Edward R. Parker, Director. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on May 14, 2020.