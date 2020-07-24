1/
Shirley Reese
Shirley L. Reese

Born: April 17, 1929; in Forest Park, IL

Died: July 17, 2020; in Elmhurst, IL

Shirley L. Reese, age 91 of Elmhurst, IL passed away on July 17, 2020 in Elmhurst. She was born in Forest Park, IL on April 17, 1929. Loving daughter of the late William and Myrtle (nee Hewelt) Reese. Dear sister of Eileen Reese. Visitation Friday July 24, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until time of service 12 noon at Steuerle Funeral Home 350 S. Ardmore Ave. Villa Park, Illinois 60181 Interment to follow at Concordia Cemetery Forest Park, Il , Due to COVID-19 Restrictions all visitors to the funeral home are required to wear masks and practice social distancing. There is a 50 person limit at any given time in the funeral home as well as the church. We appreciate your cooperation on this matter. Info. Steuerle Funeral Home 1-630-832-4161


Published in Suburban Life Publications on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Steuerle Funeral Home - Villa Park
JUL
24
Service
12:00 PM
Steuerle Funeral Home - Villa Park
JUL
24
Interment
Concordia Cemetery F
Guest Book sponsored by Steuerle Funeral Home - Villa Park

2 entries
July 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Steuerle Funeral Home, Ltd.
July 23, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
