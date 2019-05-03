|
Shirley M. Cross
Shirley M. Cross (nee) Rose, 94, of Elmhurst. Beloved wife of the late George F. Cross; loving mother of Catherine J. "Kitty" Cross and Keith A. (Kathryn) Cross; cherished grandmother of Erin E. Cross.
Visitation at Ahlgrim Funeral Home, 567 S. Spring Rd., Elmhurst from 1:00 p.m. until time of Funeral Services at 5:00 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019. Interment Glen Eden Memorial Park, Livonia, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, Memorials will be appreciated for Trinity Lutheran Church and School, 1165 S. Westmore Ave., Lombard, IL 60148. Funeral info 630-834-3515 or www.ahlgrim.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on May 3, 2019
