Shirley Louise Ward



Born: October 20, 1927; in Chicago, IL



Died: April 27, 2019; in Lake George, CO



Shirley Louise (Schultz) Ward, 91, of Lake George, Colorado passed away on April 27, 2019.



Services were held at Mountain Memorial, Divide, Colorado on Friday, May 3, 2019 followed by interment at Lake George Cemetery.



Shirley is survived by her children, Mary Lou (Harry) Lindberg of Chula Vista, California, Sheryl Marinier (Mark) Wisnewski of Westmont, Illinois, Thomas Ward of Lake George, Colorado, and grandchildren, Robin Lindberg, Laura Lindberg, William Rogers and Bethany Marinier.



Shirley was born in Chicago, Illinois on October 20, 1927 to Louise Marie Miller. Her mother later married Louis Martin Schultz, who adopted Shirley and her sister Edythe at an early age and became a loving and caring father. She married the love of her life Ralph Ward on September 7, 1946, who preceded her in death after 62 years of happy marriage. Shirley and Ralph moved to Lake George, Colorado from the Chicago suburbs in 1994 where they enjoyed many years of retirement together. Shirley will also be remembered by many for her love and kindness; making them part of her extended family.



Published in Suburban Life Publications on May 9, 2019