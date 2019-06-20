Sharon M. Connell



Born: March 4, 1954



Died: June 2, 2019



Sharon "Sharyn" Marie Connell, (nee Moore), age 65, passed from Earth to Heaven on Sunday, June 2nd at Adventist La Grange Memorial Hospital after battling a long illness. At the end of her courageous fight, she is now in perfect peace and health, safe in the arms of her heavenly Father, the one whom she trusted and loved.



Sharon was born on March 4, 1954, in Oak Park, IL to Dale and Grace Moore. She was raised in Downers Grove, IL, and was a graduate of Downers Grove North High School. Sharon sang in the Acapella Choir, excelled in art, and later on went on to earn a degree in Cosmetology.



The joy of Sharon's life was her sons, Jacob, Jesse and Justin. She was always talking about them and looked forward to spending time with them, watching movies, planning special meals and cooking for them on birthdays and holidays. Sharon enjoyed attending her church and considered Lombard SDA Fellowship her church family. She was a woman devoted to God and strived to make Bible reading and prayer a part of her daily life.



Some of her favorite past times were watching CUBS games and old movies, but her greatest passion was art, particularly drawing, coloring and painting, which is why later in life she pursued a career in early childhood education. She earned her degree and taught art at various Montessori schools in the area. In Sharon's last year of her life she enjoyed her work as a senior care giver which fulfilled her compassion for the elderly.



Sharon was a sincere person and had a depth of understanding for what others were going through. She had a listening heart and truly cared about what concerned you. Conversations with her were not about material things or lives pleasures, rather about God and people. Her concerns for others led her to pray for them and forgive them rather than judge them.



Sharon will be dearly missed and fondly remembered as a loving, devoted mother, caring sister and true friend to all who knew her.



Sharon was preceded in death by her grandparents, Kenneth and Mable Moore, and Edgar and Elizabeth Dunbar, her parents Dale C. Moore and Grace M. Moore, and her sisters, Kathleen Moore and Joan Kasmer. She is survived by her sons, Jacob, Jesse and Justin, and their father Kevin J. Connell, her sisters, Marilyn D. Bumber, Mary E. (Benjamin) Firestone, Victoria L. Moore, Carla G. Foxx, Allen D. (Sherri)Moore, and many nieces and nephews.



The memorial service will be held at Lombard SDA Fellowship, 535 Maple Avenue, Lombard, IL 60148, on Saturday, June 29th at 4:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to GoFundMe https://www.gofundme.com/sharon-connellmoore



Arrangements by Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com