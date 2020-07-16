1/1
Serio J. Siena
Serio J. Siena

Serio J. "Chip" Siena, age 91, US Army Korean War Veteran of LaGrange. Beloved husband of Tosca (nee Signoretti) Siena for a wonderful 67 years. Loving father of Christine and Debra (Bill Coleman) Siena. Devoted grandfather of Tyler. Serio was preceded in death by his 3 brothers and 2 sisters. Fond uncle and friend of many. Serio will be remembered for his love of family and his stylish moves on the dance floor.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to AMITA Health Adventist St. Thomas Hospice Hinsdale, 119 E Ogden Ave., Ste 111, Hinsdale, IL 60521.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside at 708-352-6500 or HJfunerals.com.


Published in Suburban Life Publications on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
