Serio J. Siena
Serio J. "Chip" Siena, age 91, US Army Korean War Veteran of LaGrange. Beloved husband of Tosca (nee Signoretti) Siena for a wonderful 67 years. Loving father of Christine and Debra (Bill Coleman) Siena. Devoted grandfather of Tyler. Serio was preceded in death by his 3 brothers and 2 sisters. Fond uncle and friend of many. Serio will be remembered for his love of family and his stylish moves on the dance floor.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to AMITA Health Adventist St. Thomas Hospice Hinsdale, 119 E Ogden Ave., Ste 111, Hinsdale, IL 60521.
Arrangements are entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside at 708-352-6500 or HJfunerals.com
