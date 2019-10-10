|
Sean Clinch Stephenson
Born: May 5, 1979
Died: August 28, 2019
Sean Clinch Stephenson, 40, of Scottsdale, AZ, passed away on August 28, 2019.
Sean was born to Gregg and Gloria Stephenson, May 5, 1979 in La Grange, IL. He graduated from Lyons Township High School in 1997 and received a bachelor degree from DePaul University in 2001, then a doctorate degree in Clinical Hypnosis.
He married Mindie Kniss in 2012, and they lived in Scottsdale, AZ.
Sean is survived by his wife, his parents, his sister, Heidi Sass, along with a niece and 2 nephews.
Sean was a professional speaker, author, and board-certified therapist.
Celebration of mass will be October 12, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier 124 North Spring LaGrange, Il 60525 at 1100a.m.
In lieu of flowers or the Osteogenesis Imperfecta Foundation.
