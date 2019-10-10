Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
St. Francis Xavier
124 North Spring
LaGrange, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sean Stephenson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sean Clinch Stephenson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sean Clinch Stephenson Obituary
Sean Clinch Stephenson

Born: May 5, 1979

Died: August 28, 2019

Sean Clinch Stephenson, 40, of Scottsdale, AZ, passed away on August 28, 2019.

Sean was born to Gregg and Gloria Stephenson, May 5, 1979 in La Grange, IL. He graduated from Lyons Township High School in 1997 and received a bachelor degree from DePaul University in 2001, then a doctorate degree in Clinical Hypnosis.

He married Mindie Kniss in 2012, and they lived in Scottsdale, AZ.

Sean is survived by his wife, his parents, his sister, Heidi Sass, along with a niece and 2 nephews.

Sean was a professional speaker, author, and board-certified therapist.

Celebration of mass will be October 12, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier 124 North Spring LaGrange, Il 60525 at 1100a.m.

In lieu of flowers or the Osteogenesis Imperfecta Foundation.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
""