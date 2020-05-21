Sandra M. Warren
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra M. Warren

Born: September 15, 1940

Died: May 1, 2020

Sandra M. Warren, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020. Born Sept. 15, 1940 to late Thaddeus and Eleanor Musiala.

Beloved mother of Kenneth Warren, Michael (Barbara)Warren, Karen (Daniel) Weir; devoted grandmother of Jacob (Christine) Warren; great-grandmother of Lily Mae Warren; loving sister to Theodore Musiala, Robert (Rosalie) Musiala and Louise (Terry) McManmon.

Thanks to all resale shops who kept Mom interested finding treasures. She loved Native American culture, learning about their ways and beliefs. She was told she was an Egyptian in a past life. Maybe she'll let us know the truth.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Interment at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines. Memorial donations in Sandra's name to National Multiple Sclerosis Society are appreciated.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 21, 2020
God bless you and your family. You have my love, prayers and deepest sympathies.
Kay Perry
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved