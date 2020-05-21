Sandra M. Warren



Born: September 15, 1940



Died: May 1, 2020



Sandra M. Warren, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020. Born Sept. 15, 1940 to late Thaddeus and Eleanor Musiala.



Beloved mother of Kenneth Warren, Michael (Barbara)Warren, Karen (Daniel) Weir; devoted grandmother of Jacob (Christine) Warren; great-grandmother of Lily Mae Warren; loving sister to Theodore Musiala, Robert (Rosalie) Musiala and Louise (Terry) McManmon.



Thanks to all resale shops who kept Mom interested finding treasures. She loved Native American culture, learning about their ways and beliefs. She was told she was an Egyptian in a past life. Maybe she'll let us know the truth.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Interment at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines. Memorial donations in Sandra's name to National Multiple Sclerosis Society are appreciated.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store