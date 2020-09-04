Sally May Mitchell
Sally May Mitchell, age 91, of Elmhurst passed away on August 24, 2020. Sally was born in Chicago, Illinois. She married Robert Gold in 1948, and then remarried Stanley Mitchell in 1959; both preceded her in death.
She was the loving mother to her three sons, Howard (Kathy) Mitchell, Steven (Margaret) Mitchell and Kevin (Jennifer) Mitchell. She was the devoted grandmother to Emily Mitchell, Natalie (Clark) Battle, Shane Mitchell, Katie Mitchell and Grant Mitchell. She was the cherished great grandmother of Baker Lynn Battle, special aunt of Marla (Kevin) McIntosh and Ken (Karen) Shandelson, and dear cousin of Sid Axelrod.
Sally loved to read, travel, visit botanical gardens/arboretums and the theater. She was involved with the National Organization for Women, and served on the Board for the League of Women Voters. She participated in the Women's March in 2004 in Washington DC, pioneered as a volunteer for the WS Emergency Management Team, and was an active member and volunteer at the Village of Western Springs Senior Center. She fully enjoyed life and people! Services are private.
The family requests that memorials be sent to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation of America or American Heart Association
in her memory. Info: Elmhurst Community Funeral Home - THE AHLGRIM CHAPEL (630) 834-3515