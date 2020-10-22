Sally A. Moll
Sally A. Moll, nee Cienkus, age 84; beloved wife of the late Robert W. Moll; cherished mother of Lisa (the late Scott) Newling, William (Diane) Moll, John J. (the late Laura) Moll, and Robert E. Moll; cherished grandmother of Samantha(fiancé Tim Luther), Genevieve, Lydia, and Joseph Moll; dear sister of Barbara Ekberg, John (Carol) Cienkus, and the late Albert and David Cienkus. Sally was a lifelong resident of Westmont, IL and parishioner of St. Mary of Gostyn Parish. Visitation Wednesday, October 21st, 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Funeral Thursday, October 22nd, 9:45 AM from Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 blk. So. of Ogden) to St. Mary of Gostyn Church, 445 Prairie Ave. Downers Grove. Mass 10:30 AM. Interment Clarendon Hills Cemetery. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com