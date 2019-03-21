Ruth Mae Schwass



Ruth Mae Schwass (nee Darovec), resident of LaGrange Park since 1961, passed away on March 17, 2019.



Beloved wife of the late Harry F. Schwass. Loving mother of Pamela (LeRoy) Rosenbach, David (Linda) Schwass, and Connie (Tony) Scavuzzo. Cherished grandmother of Dawn and Ryan Rosenbach, Steven (Sarah) Schwass, and Christine (Albert) Kamradt. Friend and step-grandmother of Tony (Kristen) Scavuzzo, Thomas (Dina) Scavuzzo, and Joseph and Michael Scavuzzo. Proud great-grandmother of Julian Rosenbach, Isabella and Gabriel Renteria, and Albert IV and Daniel Kamradt. Dear step-great-grandmother of Sadie, Dominic, Cecelia, and Nello Scavuzzo. Fond aunt of Barry (Theresa) Reinhardt, Donna (Fred) Cappetta, and Scott (Janet) Reinhardt.



Preceded in death by her husband, Harry F. Schwass; parents, Florian and Mae Darovec; sister, Marjorie Reinhardt; and brother-in-law, Harold Reinhardt.



Former officer of Fidelity Federal Savings and Loan of Berwyn, former secretary of St. Louise de Marillac Parish, former LaGrange Park Patter columnist for Suburban Life Newspapers. Past president and member of the St. Louise Women's Organization, past treasurer of the St. Louise Senior Friendship Club, member of the Resurrection choirs at St. Louise and St. Barbara Churches. Named Woman of the Year in 2017 by the Catholic Women's Organization of St. Louise de Marillac Church.



Visitation 3:00 to 8:00 pm, Wednesday, March 20, at Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blocks west of Mannheim Rd.). Funeral Thursday, March 21, 9:15am from the funeral home to St. Louise de Marillac Church, La Grange Park. Mass 10:00am. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside.



Memorials appreciated to St. Louise de Marillac Church, 1144 Harrison Ave., La Grange Park, IL 60526.



Information, 708 562-5900. Published in Suburban Life Publications on Mar. 21, 2019