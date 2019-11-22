Suburban Life Publications Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
(708) 485-2000
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Honsa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Honsa

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Honsa Obituary
Ruth Honsa, nee Hanzel

Ruth Honsa, nee Hanzel, age 88, of Lombard, formerly of LaGrange Park. Beloved wife of the late Charles Honsa; loving mother of Daniel (Joan) Honsa and the late Roger Honsa and Glenn (Susan) Honsa; grandmother of Christine and Amanda; sister of the late Elmer (the late Mildred) Hanzel; aunt of the late Sandra and Luann.

Visitation Friday, November 22, 2019 from 9 A.M. to time of Service 11 A.M. at Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd. 9445 W. 31st, Brookfield, IL 60513.

Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Forest Park.

Memorials appreciated to American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, ASPC.A Gift Processing Center, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20077-7127.

Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
""