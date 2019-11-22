|
Ruth Honsa, nee Hanzel
Ruth Honsa, nee Hanzel, age 88, of Lombard, formerly of LaGrange Park. Beloved wife of the late Charles Honsa; loving mother of Daniel (Joan) Honsa and the late Roger Honsa and Glenn (Susan) Honsa; grandmother of Christine and Amanda; sister of the late Elmer (the late Mildred) Hanzel; aunt of the late Sandra and Luann.
Visitation Friday, November 22, 2019 from 9 A.M. to time of Service 11 A.M. at Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd. 9445 W. 31st, Brookfield, IL 60513.
Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Forest Park.
Memorials appreciated to American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, ASPC.A Gift Processing Center, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20077-7127.
Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Nov. 22, 2019