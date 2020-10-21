Ruth Paul
Born: November 7, 1932; in Zeeland, MI
Died: October 11, 2020; in Chelsea, MI
Ruth Adele Kuit Paul, longtime resident of Western Springs, Illinois, died peacefully in Chelsea, Michigan on October 11, 2020, surrounded by family.
Born in Zeeland, Michigan November 7, 1932 to parents Mabel Coburn Kuit and Henry Kuit, D.D.S., Ruth grew up surrounded by extended family. A valedictorian at Zeeland High School, she attended Hope College for two years, then completed training at Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing in Chicago, IL. While in training, she met Dr. Harold Paul, whom she married in March of 1955.
Ruth's calling was caring for her family as spouse, mother, and grandmother. With Harold, she raised four sons and served as matriarch, heart, and soul for the Paul family. Sustained by an abiding faith and a grateful spirit, she was a longtime member of the Western Springs Baptist Church. She volunteered tutoring children and visiting shut-in seniors, and she found joy in family gatherings, musical offerings by her children and grandchildren, and nature, especially trees, birds, and wildflowers.
Ruth told her grandchildren that there are three things in life that are very important. The first is to be kind, the second is to be kind, and the third is to be kind. She might not be the first person to say this, but she lived it every day.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Harold and her parents. She is survived by her sister Mary McCallum (married to John), sons James [married to Nancy Simmons, children Alison (Zachary Taylor), Mary (Aaron Hale-Dorrell), Caitlin (Patrick O'Brien) and Carolyn], Timothy, William (married to Tanya Surawicz, children Austin, Joanna, and Henry), and Mark (married to Hsin-I Chang, children Jason and Stephen), and five great-grandchildren.
The family is grateful for care provided by the dedicated staff at Plymouth Place, La Grange Park, IL, as well as Arbor Hospice, Ann Arbor, MI. A memorial service will be arranged in Western Springs at a future date. In lieu of flowers, consider a gift in Ruth's memory to the Morton Arboretum in Lisle, Illinois, Blind Service Association in Chicago, Illinois, or the charity of your choice
. Above all, be kind.