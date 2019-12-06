Suburban Life Publications Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-2400
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Carleton of Oak Park Hotel
1110 Pleasant St
Oak Park, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Wieloch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth A. Wieloch


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth A. Wieloch Obituary
Ruth A. Wieloch

Born: June 1, 1938; in Chicago, IL

Died: November 30, 2019; in Berwyn, IL

Ruth A. Wieloch, age 81, of Berwyn, passed away on November 30, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born on June 1, 1938, in Chicago to George and Ella (Boersma) Miller. Ruth was united in marriage to Edmund Wieloch on April 12, 1958.

A resident of Berwyn since 1964, Ruth was very involved in her community and local politics. Ruth worked for the North Berwyn Park District, was a volunteer at Hiawatha School for many years, and was a leader for the local Girl Scouts troop. With her entrepreneurial gifts, Ruth began and successfully ran her own business, "Tour D'Jour."

Ruth cherished her family and friends. She was very loving and nurturing, always making sure to say, "Have I told you lately that I adore you?" She will live on in our hearts forever.

Survivors include her husband, Ed; children, Christy (Bill) King, Cheryl (the late Joseph) Albergo, and Edmund (Kimberly) Wieloch, Jr.; grandchildren, Joey and Francesca Albergo.

The celebration of Ruth's life will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019, from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Carleton of Oak Park Hotel, 1110 Pleasant St, Oak Park, IL 60302.

Arrangements were entrusted to Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, McHenry, IL. For more information, please call 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com.
Published in Suburban Life Publications from Dec. 6 to Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
""