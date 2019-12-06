|
Ruth A. Wieloch
Born: June 1, 1938; in Chicago, IL
Died: November 30, 2019; in Berwyn, IL
Ruth A. Wieloch, age 81, of Berwyn, passed away on November 30, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born on June 1, 1938, in Chicago to George and Ella (Boersma) Miller. Ruth was united in marriage to Edmund Wieloch on April 12, 1958.
A resident of Berwyn since 1964, Ruth was very involved in her community and local politics. Ruth worked for the North Berwyn Park District, was a volunteer at Hiawatha School for many years, and was a leader for the local Girl Scouts troop. With her entrepreneurial gifts, Ruth began and successfully ran her own business, "Tour D'Jour."
Ruth cherished her family and friends. She was very loving and nurturing, always making sure to say, "Have I told you lately that I adore you?" She will live on in our hearts forever.
Survivors include her husband, Ed; children, Christy (Bill) King, Cheryl (the late Joseph) Albergo, and Edmund (Kimberly) Wieloch, Jr.; grandchildren, Joey and Francesca Albergo.
The celebration of Ruth's life will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019, from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Carleton of Oak Park Hotel, 1110 Pleasant St, Oak Park, IL 60302.
Arrangements were entrusted to Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, McHenry, IL. For more information, please call 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com.
Published in Suburban Life Publications from Dec. 6 to Dec. 12, 2019