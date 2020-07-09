Ruby P. Bettin
Born: December 15, 1936
Died: June 27, 2020
Ruby P. (Bowling) Bettin, 83 of Sun City AZ, was called home by our Lord on June 27, 2020. Ruby was born on December 15, 1936 in East Bernstadt, KY, to John and Nealie Bowling. She was the fourth of eight daughters. Her family moved to Westmont, IL when she was 5 years old where she attended school, and in 1954, she graduated from Hinsdale Central High School. She married the love of her life Milton Bettin, had 4 daughters, and celebrated over 50 years of marriage. In 1972, the family relocated to AZ and eventually Milton and Ruby retired to Sun City.
Ruby's greatest joy was spending time with her family. She always welcomed family friends into her home with a smile and a hug.
She is preceded in death by her husband Milton, her grandson Jacob Ingles, and her parents John and Nealie Bowling. She is survived by her daughters, Cindy Ingles, Jill (Mike) Soto, Kathy (Tom) Wienand, and Susan (David) Henderson. Her nine grandchildren Brandon (Tiffany) Wooten, Stacie Wooten, Kyle (Cidney) Wooten, Megan Wienand, Tim (Lindsay) Wienand, Craig (Amy) Grayson, Amber (Marcus) Ranstrom, David "Chubby" (Alecia) Henderson, and Nathan (Desiree) Henderson. Her 14 Great- Grandchildren Jacori, Skylar, McKinzie, Sophia, Presleigh, Jaylen, Kyran and Rielle Wooten, Hailey Wienand, Jeremy and Joshua Herrera, Kellen and Cole Grayson, and soon to be born Malcolm Henderson. Her sisters Faye Szewcyzk (IL) Beulah Morrow (AZ), Sue Fisher (IL), Rose Zenk (IL), Arlene Tucker (AZ), Vicki Smith (WI), Paula Bowling (IL) and brother in law Howard Leafstone. Plus, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Due to current restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family asks for any donations be made in her memory to The American Diabetes Association or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. To send condolences to the family please visit www.SunlandMemorial.com