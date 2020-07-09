1/1
Ruby P. Bettin
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruby P. Bettin

Born: December 15, 1936

Died: June 27, 2020

Ruby P. (Bowling) Bettin, 83 of Sun City AZ, was called home by our Lord on June 27, 2020. Ruby was born on December 15, 1936 in East Bernstadt, KY, to John and Nealie Bowling. She was the fourth of eight daughters. Her family moved to Westmont, IL when she was 5 years old where she attended school, and in 1954, she graduated from Hinsdale Central High School. She married the love of her life Milton Bettin, had 4 daughters, and celebrated over 50 years of marriage. In 1972, the family relocated to AZ and eventually Milton and Ruby retired to Sun City.

Ruby's greatest joy was spending time with her family. She always welcomed family friends into her home with a smile and a hug.

She is preceded in death by her husband Milton, her grandson Jacob Ingles, and her parents John and Nealie Bowling. She is survived by her daughters, Cindy Ingles, Jill (Mike) Soto, Kathy (Tom) Wienand, and Susan (David) Henderson. Her nine grandchildren Brandon (Tiffany) Wooten, Stacie Wooten, Kyle (Cidney) Wooten, Megan Wienand, Tim (Lindsay) Wienand, Craig (Amy) Grayson, Amber (Marcus) Ranstrom, David "Chubby" (Alecia) Henderson, and Nathan (Desiree) Henderson. Her 14 Great- Grandchildren Jacori, Skylar, McKinzie, Sophia, Presleigh, Jaylen, Kyran and Rielle Wooten, Hailey Wienand, Jeremy and Joshua Herrera, Kellen and Cole Grayson, and soon to be born Malcolm Henderson. Her sisters Faye Szewcyzk (IL) Beulah Morrow (AZ), Sue Fisher (IL), Rose Zenk (IL), Arlene Tucker (AZ), Vicki Smith (WI), Paula Bowling (IL) and brother in law Howard Leafstone. Plus, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Due to current restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family asks for any donations be made in her memory to The American Diabetes Association or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. To send condolences to the family please visit www.SunlandMemorial.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunland Memorial Park, Mortuary & Cremation Center
North Del Webb Blvd
Sun City, AZ 85351
6239330161
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sunland Memorial Park, Mortuary & Cremation Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 3, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved