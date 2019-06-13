Suburban Life Publications Obituaries
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
(708) 485-2000
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:30 AM
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
View Map
Roy L. Farwell, age 97, of LaGrange Park, formerly of Cicero.

Beloved husband of the late Elsie Margaret Farwell, nee Wick; dear father of Deborah K. (Frank) Tallerico, Jeffrey A. (Jeanette) Farwell; grandfather of Jeffrey (Kelly) Farwell, Matthew Tallerico, Valerie (Kosta) Antonopoulos, Meghan Farwell, Douglas (Nicole) Tallerico, Clarissa Farwell; great- grandfather of six.

Roy was a Navy WWII veteran and a member of the Berwyn Fraternal Order of Eagles.

Visitation Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. to time of Service 11:30 A.M. at Hitzeman Funeral Home Ltd., 9445 West 31st Street, Brookfield. Interment Elm Lawn Cemetery.

Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on June 13, 2019
