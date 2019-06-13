|
Roy L. Farwell
Roy L. Farwell, age 97, of LaGrange Park, formerly of Cicero.
Beloved husband of the late Elsie Margaret Farwell, nee Wick; dear father of Deborah K. (Frank) Tallerico, Jeffrey A. (Jeanette) Farwell; grandfather of Jeffrey (Kelly) Farwell, Matthew Tallerico, Valerie (Kosta) Antonopoulos, Meghan Farwell, Douglas (Nicole) Tallerico, Clarissa Farwell; great- grandfather of six.
Roy was a Navy WWII veteran and a member of the Berwyn Fraternal Order of Eagles.
Visitation Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. to time of Service 11:30 A.M. at Hitzeman Funeral Home Ltd., 9445 West 31st Street, Brookfield. Interment Elm Lawn Cemetery.
Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on June 13, 2019