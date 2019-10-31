Suburban Life Publications Obituaries
Roy L. Calvert


1925 - 2019
Roy L. Calvert Obituary
Roy La Feverre Calvert, Jr.

Born: August 14, 1925

Died: October 21, 2019

Born in Altoona, PA, Roy Calvert was raised in an entrepreneurial family who lost much of their property during the Great Depression. Roy recalled boyhood days on the family farm, participating in the Boy Scouts, studying mathematics and German at Altoona High, and participating in Christmas pageants at the Methodist Church. During World War II Roy Calvert served as an infantryman in the 71st Infantry Division from 1943 to 1946. He was involved in combat in France, Belgium, and Germany. He also used his knowledge of German to good effect as a unit translator. After the war, Roy studied chemistry in Munich and returned to the United States to complete his undergraduate work at Penn State University, graduating in 1950. While working in Manhattan during his early career as a chemical engineer, Roy met Barbara M. Finstrom of Brooklyn, New York. They were married on February 12, 1956. Roy and Barbara most recently lived in Downers Grove, IL. Barbara survives Roy, as do their children, Nancy Lynn Calvert-Koyzis, Kenneth Roy Calvert, and Emily Calvert Moran, as well as seven grandchildren. Roy's mother, Helen Rigg Calvert, and father, Roy La Feverre Calvert, Sr., have preceded him in death as have his siblings, Willard Calvert, Martha Mallam, and Ralph Calvert. Roy was a proud descendant of colonial Maryland's Calvert family. Roy is also remembered by all who loved him as a hard-working, industrious man. He was intelligent, determined, and, above all, a man who loved Jesus. Roy Calvert was a member of that generation forged in the hardships of the Great Depression and in the fight against the Nazi regime. He will be remembered and honored for living up to the challenge. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Commemorative gifts can be sent to Christ Church of Oakbrook, IL, Love Christian Clearinghouse in Westmont, IL, and/or Hillsdale Academy in Hillsdale, MI.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Oct. 31, 2019
