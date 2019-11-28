Home

Western Springs Baptist Church
4475 Wolf Rd
Western Springs, IL 60558
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Western Springs Baptist Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Western Springs Baptist Church
ROSS G. WILSEY


1930 - 2019
ROSS G. WILSEY Obituary
Ross G. Wilsey

Born: April 21, 1930

Died: November 14, 2019

Ross G. Wilsey, 89, died at home on November 14, 2019. He was born to Ross and Mable Wilsey, nee Ruffner, in Sidney, IL. on April 21, 1930.

He was survived by his wife, Sandra Zwagerman Wilsey; daughter Jane Shockley; son Matthew Wilsey; grandchildren; Blake Shockley, Britta Shockley; Ethan Shockley; daughter-in-law Jill Wilsey; brother Gene (Marcella Wilsey; and many other relatives.

He received his BA and MA from U of I, Champaign. He worked for 42 years, first as an English teacher and later, counselor, at Lyons Township High School. He and Sandra were married for 58 years and lived in the Western Springs area during that time. They were active members for 58 years at the Western Springs Baptist Church.

The memorial service will be held at the Western Springs Baptist Church on Saturday, November 30, at 11:00 am. A family visitation will precede the service at 10:00 am in the narthex. All are welcome to a luncheon after the service in the multipurpose room.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Nov. 28, 2019
